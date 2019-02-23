Chris Eubank Jr stuns James DeGale with a points win at O2 Arena

Eubank Jr forced DeGale to take a knee in the second round

Chris Eubank Jr landed the biggest win of his career to leave James DeGale's future in the balance with a unanimous points win at London's O2 Arena.

In a contest which struggled to find a flow, Eubank Jr forced a count in round two after a stinging left hook.

Two-time world champion DeGale boxed tentatively from range but paid in the 10th when a close-range left hook sent him reeling and forced another count.

DeGale never threatened a stoppage and the cards read 114-112 115-112 117-109.

He held his hand aloft as the scores were read but DeGale was well beaten and having stated he would likely retire if beaten, his future in the ring is now uncertain.

The 2008 Olympic champion showed swift movement in patches but his single shots from range were overwhelmed by flurries of activity from Eubank Jr.

In truth, DeGale showed guts to try to keep his feet after left hooks opened him up in the second and 10th, and he somehow stayed upright again after another left hook in the final round.

The margin of victory even accounted for a point deduction Eubank Jr was handed in the 11th round when, shortly after landing a devastating uppercut, he picked his rival up on his shoulder in a grapple and threw him to the canvas.

