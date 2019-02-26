Tyson Fury to 'take on another fight' before Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury survived two knockdowns in an enthralling draw with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in December

Tyson Fury will "take on another fight" before a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says the governing body's president.

A second fight has been anticipated since their first meeting in December, in which Wilder retained his belt after an enthralling draw in Los Angeles.

Last week, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said he was "confident" the fight would take place.

But on Tuesday, Sulaiman said the rematch would be "at a later date".

"While WBC champion Wilder confirmed his willingness to fight the rematch, Fury will take on another fight with expectations to do the rematch at a later date," he wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Britain's Fury, 29, signed a lucrative deal with US broadcaster ESPN and will receive a reported fee of £80m for five fights.

It could make future negotiations with American Wilder more difficult, given he is aligned with the Showtime network.

The other recognised world heavyweight championship belts - WBA, IBF and WBO - are held by Britain's Anthony Joshua.

Joshua will defend his titles against American Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden on 1 June.