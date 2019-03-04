Frank Bruno 'needs rest' after being treated for pneumonia

Frank Bruno (right) took on Mike Tyson (left) in 1989, before a rematch in 1996

Former British world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno is recovering after being treated in hospital for pneumonia.

The 57-year-old's agent Dave Davies said Bruno needs "a few weeks' rest".

Bruno was ringside for Chris Eubank Jr's victory over James DeGale in London on 23 February.

"We must say a big thank you to the staff of The Horton General hospital, in Banbury, who have treated him," said Davies.

Bruno won the WBC heavyweight title at the fourth attempt when he beat American Oliver McCall at Wembley in September 1995.

Last week marked the 30th anniversary of Bruno's most famous fight, when he lost to Mike Tyson in 1989.

Bruno's professional career came to an end against Tyson in March 1996, when the fight was stopped in the third round.