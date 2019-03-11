Anthony Ogogo: Fractured eye socket and other injuries force Olympian to retire

Anthony Ogogo suffered a fractured eye socket, an injury that would lead to his retirement

Olympic and Commonwealth medallist Anthony Ogogo has retired after his professional boxing career was hampered by a serious eye injury.

The 30-year-old has not fought since fracturing an eye socket against Craig Cunningham in October 2016.

Since turning professional after winning bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, he has also endured shoulder and Achilles injuries.

"I've given my all," Ogogo told BBC Radio 5 Live's Boxing Podcast.

"Everything, had seven operations, spent more money on operations on my eyes than I've ever earned in the boxing ring.

"I've re-mortgaged my house and sold my car. I just cannot do it any more."

Ogogo avoiding bitterness

With a heavy heart, I have to retire from professional boxing with my dreams unfulfilled Anthony Ogogo retirement statement on Twitter

Ogogo first made an impact with a silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, and added bronze two years later in London when he beat Ukrainian world number one Ievgen Khytrov en route to the semi-finals.

He afterwards turned pro and was signed up by multiple world champion Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy stable, winning seven fights within 15 months before an Achilles injury forced him to miss a year, and he then dislocated his shoulder on his ring return against Ruslan Schelev.

The Lowestoft middleweight fought three more times before the Cunningham bout for the vacant WBC intercontinental title, in which he suffered his only defeat as a professional and the eye injury which ultimately ended his career, retiring in the eighth round with blurred vision.

Inspired to try boxing? Find out how to get into boxing with our special guide.

"I'm the most positive person I know," Ogogo added. "But unfortunately it's not to be.

"I'm still getting my head around that I'm never going to box again.

"I've got skills I can share with people, and help other people over come their own problems, depression, illness or anxiety.

"I want to help people overcome things, to help people achieve their 'world title', whether it may be learning some of the skills I acquired."