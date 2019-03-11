Joe Cordina: Welsh lightweight to face Andy Townend for Lonsdale Belt

From the section

Joe Cordina (left) was a bronze medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth lightweight champion Joe Cordina is to face Andy Townend at The O2 in London on April 20 for the vacant Lonsdale Belt.

They were due to fight in March 2018 on the Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker undercard at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

But Townend pulled out due to injury and Cordina faced Hakim Ben Ali.

Cordina beat Sean Dodd in a unanimous points decision to win the vacant Commonweath title in August 2018.

But he was forced to pull out of his fight against former British title holder Scott Cardle last October because of injury.

The 27-year-old is unbeaten in eight professional fights.