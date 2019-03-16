Vicky Glover: Scot loses European semi-final but wins first medal in Scottish women's boxing history

Scotland's Vicky Glover was beaten on points by Ellie Scotney in the semi-final of the European Boxing Confederation Under-22 championships.

Glover, 19, lost the featherweight bout to her English rival after a unanimous decision but her bronze is the first-ever medal in Scottish women's boxing.

The Scot said she "lost to the better boxer" in Vladikavkaz, Russia.

"No excuses, gave my all, really enjoyed the bout and had a great experience," Glover tweeted.

Compatriot Sean Lazzerini faces a gold medal contest with Russian Alexei Semykin on Sunday after beating Armenia's Vakhtang Harutyunyan by unanimous decision.