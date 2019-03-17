Carl Frampton: Belfast featherweight signs fight deal with Top rank

Carl Frampton considered reting after losing his last fight against Josh Warrington in December

Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton has signed a multi-fight deal with promoters Top Rank.

The Belfast featherweight and Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions agreed the "pact" with Top Rank to show his fights on ESPN platforms in the US.

"It's an honour for me to be teaming up with Top Rank for what will be the last chapter of my career," said Frampton.

"It also makes a fight, at some point in the future, with WBO champion Oscar Valdez a real possibility."

Frampton missed out on the IBF featherweight world title when was beaten by champion Josh Warrington in his last fight in December.

He added: "My goal, at this stage of my career, is still to become a world champion, and I feel I'll reach my goal with MTK and Bob Arum's Top Rank in my corner."

Top Rank, MTK Global and Queensberry Promotions stated that they will announce Frampton's next fight shortly.

World title holders Leo Santa Cruz and Valdez have both expressed interest in fighting the 32-year-old.

Frampton has already stated he will not fight before his court case with former promoter Barry McGuigan has concluded.

That case is set for May, with Warren suggesting last month Frampton could return to the ring at "the end of May, [or] early June".

"It's wonderful news that Carl Frampton has joined us at Top Rank," said chairman Arum.

"He is the epitome of a true warrior, and we are proud to be promoting him as he works toward becoming the featherweight champion of the world once again."