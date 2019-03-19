Josh Warrington v Kid Galahad: IBF featherweight title fight in Leeds in June

Josh Warrington (right) extended his unbeaten record with a unanimous points win over Carl Frampton

Josh Warrington will defend his IBF world featherweight title against mandatory challenger Kid Galahad on 15 June at Leeds Arena.

Warrington beat Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton in his first title defence in December and is unbeaten in 28 fights.

"All of a sudden people are saying I am capable of beating every featherweight in the world, and with that comes expectation," said the Leeds fighter.

Sheffield's Galahad is unbeaten in 26 bouts.

The 28-year-old earned his place as the mandatory challenger by beating American Toka Kahn Clary in October.

Galahad, who was born in Qatar but moved to England as a child, was given a two-year doping ban in 2016, which was later cut by six months.

Warrington, 28, added: "I will go into this fight as the bookies' favourite but I will be 100% focused and looking to do a job.