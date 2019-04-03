Kash Farooq: BBC Scotland to show British bantamweight title defence

Kash Farooq defends his British title against Kyle Williams in Glasgow

Kash Farooq's defence of his British bantamweight title against Kyle Williams later this month will be shown on the new BBC Scotland channel.

The contest at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow will begin at around 23:00 BST on Thursday, 25 April, and will also available on the BBC Sport website.

Farooq, 23, will aim to extend his unbeaten record to 12 fights in front of a hometown crowd.

English challenger Williams, 26, is also unbeaten, with a 10-0 record.

Farooq won the belt last September with a 73-second knockout win over Jamie Wilson and followed that up with a one-sided win over Iain Butcher in November.