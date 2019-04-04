Ezra Taylor chases England Boxing National Amateur Championships glory

Trainer Ray Ricketts (right) says Ezra Taylor's dedication is hugely impressive

Ezra Taylor wants to emulate some of the greats in English boxing by being crowned national amateur champion.

The 24-year-old has the boost of home advantage when the prestigious England Boxing National Amateur Championships takes place in Nottingham this weekend.

Legends like Nigel Benn, Anthony Joshua and fellow Nottingham boxer Carl Froch have all previously won the title.

"I would love to follow those footsteps and also make bigger ones and create history," he told BBC Nottingham Sport.

"It would mean the world to win the English Championships.

"I have been dreaming about ever since I started. There is nothing else like it in amateur boxing that makes a statement that says you are the best around."

The Championships takes place at the Harvey Hadden Centre in Nottingham from Friday, with Saturday's quarter-finals and Sunday's semi-finals being streamed online on the BBC.

Success for Taylor will see him make it through to Finals Day, which takes place at Manchester Central on Saturday, 13 April.

Boxers who compete in Nottingham across 11 male weights and 10 female weights have already made it through regional rounds to get this far.

Taylor boxes at the 81 to 86kg category and with the next stage of event taking place a 15-second walk from where he trains with Bilborough Community ABC, he is desperate to showcase his talents on home territory and make it through to the finals.

"Hopefully it will be open a lot of doors," said Taylor, who trains twice a day and works full-time as an account manager.

"I have been grafting hard and this is the chance to make people know who Ezra Taylor is.

"I want to go to the very top of the boxing. It would be a pleasure to box in the international team and the end goal is to turn pro.

"I have the determination, passion and heart to take me to where I want to be and I am excited to see what will come to me in a few years."

Multiple world super-middleweight title holder Froch, who won two amateur titles in 1999 and 2001, added: "I remember the feeling of winning at the Nationals for the first time and it is very special.

"To know you are the best in your country at your weight is a something to savour and what you work towards.

"It promises to be a cracking weekend of boxing and I'm sure the Nottingham public will give their full support to those who are stepping in the ring."