Paddy Barnes: Two-time Olympic bronze medallist vows to continue pro career
Paddy Barnes has pledged to return to the flyweight division after deciding to continue his professional career.
The two-time Olympic medallist hinted he would retire following his recent bantamweight loss to Oscar Mojica.
The split-decision win for Mojica at Madison Square Garden was Barnes' second consecutive defeat since turning professional in 2016.
"I was retiring after that fight. I really was considering retirement," admitted Barnes.
"I've tried to fast-track myself. I've only had seven fights and my record is five (wins) and two (losses). I haven't fought journeymen.
"Going forward I need to rein it in a bit and give myself a six-fight plan and not be the fastest world champion, and just do as best as I can."
In the immediate aftermath of his defeat by Mojica, the 31-year-old told reporters: "I will probably retire now. I don't think there is any point boxing on after a defeat like that.
"The fans were great but at the end of the day I have to take care of my health. If I am going to box like that, then what's the point boxing anymore? I can't contest for a world title with that performance."
But a fortnight of reflection has given Barnes a fresh perspective on his first fight in the bantamweight division and the Belfast boxer is resolved to rebuild his reputation and work towards challenging for a world title once again.
"I've had time to think about what happened (against Mojica)," Barnes added.
"I took that fight because of the stage it was on, I took the fight at bantamweight and he was much bigger and stronger than me. I still want to fight again (but) going forward I'll be fighting at flyweight.
"The transition (from amateur to professional) was tougher than I thought. In my third fight I fought for the European (title), fifth the intercontinental. No one does that.
"If its going to happen it will be a bit longer but the passion is still there. Even in my last fight fighting against a guy much bigger and stronger than me."