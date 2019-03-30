Kash Ali disqualified for biting David Price in heavyweight bout

Price points to his injured abdomen

British heavyweight David Price was handed a disqualification win when rival Kash Ali bit him five rounds into their domestic bout in Liverpool.

Price, 35, landed a stinging shot on the 27-year-old midway through round five, prompting a grapple.

Ali fell on top of the Liverpudlian and with the pair on the canvas, appeared to bite Price just near his rib cage.

Ali was officially disqualified for biting and left the arena under a barrage of thrown drinks.

The bizarre win - greeted by confusion and a chorus of boos at Liverpool's M&S Arena - extended Price's record to 24 wins and six defeats and was a first defeat of Ali's 16-fight career.

In the build-up to the fight, Price vowed to punish his former sparring partner, who branded him "a quitter".

Price revealed that Ali had asked for a re-match but he insisted: "I don't want to share the ring with an animal like that."

Ali lost his fee for the fight and former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew called for him to be banned.

"He is a disgrace for what he's done," Bellew told Sky Sports.

"Biting a man on the floor? There's not many things lower."