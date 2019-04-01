Kash Ali boxing licence suspended after David Price bite incident

A bite mark was visible on Price's skin

Kash Ali has had his boxing licence suspended pending a hearing after his disqualification for biting David Price in their all-British heavyweight bout in Liverpool on Saturday.

A date for his appearance in front of the British Boxing Board of Control's central area council has yet to be set.

Ali appeared to bite Price near his rib cage in a grapple on the canvas in round five.

Possible sanctions the 27-year-old could face range from a fine to a ban.

A British Boxing Board of Control spokesperson told BBC Sport it would depend on "what Ali has to say".

He was officially disqualified for biting on the night and left Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena beneath a barrage of drinks thrown by fans, and was later stripped off his fight purse.

Price, 35, said Ali had asked for a rematch but added: "I don't want to share the ring with an animal like that."

Saturday's victory - greeted by confusion and a chorus of boos at the arena - extended Price's record to 24 wins and six defeats and was a first loss of Ali's 16-fight career.