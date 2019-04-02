Joe Cordina: Boxer targets 'bigger & better things' after British title shot

Joe Cordina boxed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio

Welsh boxer Joe Cordina is hoping to push on to "bigger and better things," as he targets a first British title.

The Cardiff fighter faces Andy Towend at London's 02 Arena on 20 April for the vacant British lightweight title.

Cordina says he is viewing the Lonsdale belt as a potential stepping stone.

"I didn't get into this sport just to win a British title," he said. "To get where I want to be I need to win this title so it pushes me towards bigger and better things."

Cordina says inactivity will not be a problem despite not fighting for eight months since he won the Commonwealth lightweight title against Sean Dodd in Cardiff, as he suffered a hand injury.

"First of all, I need to win this fight on April 20 and I need to come through it with flying colours," the 27-year old said.

"I've absolutely smashed this camp out of the water and I'm ready to go now.

"I don't think my time out of the ring is going to affect me at all.

"All I'm going to do is win and put a performance on. For me it's all about getting that British title under my belt."