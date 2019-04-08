McCullough to fight Dubliner Geraghty for IBF European super-featherweight belt

Marco McCullough (right) has won 21 of his 25 professional bouts

Belfast man Marco McCullough will fight Dubliner Declan Geraghty for the IBF European super-featherweight title at the Ulster Hall on 17 May.

The MTK Global bill follows the card at the Belfast venue last month when Luke Keeler beat Conrad Cummings to regain the WBO European middleweight belt.

MTK Global's professional development co-ordinator Jamie Conlan is predicting a tremendous contest next month.

"In Marco against Deco, you have a genuine 50-50 title fight," he said.

"I think we'll see [and hear] a similar cauldron-like environment to the one we witnessed with Cummings versus Keeler.

"We saw in the Cummings versus Keeler fight the special atmosphere that Ulster Hall can produce. It really is like no other boxing venue."

After being stopped in a British featherweight title challenge against Ryan Walsh in London two years, McCullough, 29, has won his last four bouts which has brought his career record up to 21 wins and four defeats.

He defeated Spaniard Rudy Encarnacion in his most recent fight last October to land the International Boxing Organisation's International Super-Featherweight title.