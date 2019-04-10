Jay Harris: Welsh boxer to fight Angel Moreno for vacant EBU flyweight title

Jay Harris won the Commonwealth Flyweight Title against Thomas Essomba in February 2017

Jay Harris will fight world title challenger Angel Moreno for the vacant EBU flyweight title in Cardiff.

The Swansea-born flyweight faces Moreno on 1 June following the Spaniard's defeat against Charlie Edwards.

Harris is unbeaten as a pro with 15 wins, the most recent at the Vale Sports Arena against Brett Fidoe last month.

"Winning this belt can unlock lots of doors for me and it's brilliant it's in Cardiff," said Harris.

"I'm hoping to get a good crowd down there and it should be a massive atmosphere."