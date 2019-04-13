Anthony Crolla: Briton loses to Vasyl Lomachenko in Los Angeles

From the section

Lomachenko's original opponent, IBF champion Richard Commey, withdrew due to a hand injury

Britain's Anthony Crolla was stopped in the fourth round by WBO and WBA lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko in Los Angeles.

Lomachenko, 31, defended his WBO and WBA lightweight titles, against heavy underdog Crolla, 32.

The fight was waved off after Crolla went down 58 seconds into the fourth round from Lomachenko's hard right hook.

Manchester-born Crolla was a heavy 100-1 underdog prior to the fight.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Lomachenko improved to 13-1 with 10 knockouts.

The Ukrainian pound-for-pound champion scored the first knockdown of the night in the third round in front of a 10,000-strong crowd at Staples Center.

But Lomachenko dominated throughout, his right hook sending Crolla crashing to the canvas early in the fourth round.

Crolla dropped to 34-7-3 after a poor performance against overwhelming favourite Lomachenko.

Before the fight, Crolla told BBC Radio 5 Live's boxing podcast that he wanted to "shock the world."

He faced criticism for taking the fight after the WBA and WBO world lightweight champion's original opponent - IBF champion Richard Commey - withdrew because of injury.