Michaela Walsh: Belfast boxer wins featherweight gold in Germany

Michaela Walsh won an EU gold medal at bantamweight in 2017

Michaela Walsh has taken gold at the Boxing World Cup in Cologne.

The Belfast featherweight beat Sakshi Choudary of India by unanimous decision to add to her 2017 EU Championship win.

Commonwealth silver medallist Carly McNaul also took silver in the flyweight final as the Irish team finished the week with four medals.

Tony Browne lost in the heavyweight final while three-time European light heavyweight champion Joe Ward had to settle for a bronze medal.

Walsh, 25, out-boxed former World Youth Games gold medallist Choudary in all three rounds of their final to top the podium at the 21-nation tournament.

Fellow Belfast fighter McNaul lost to Armenia's Anush Grigoryan in the flyweight decider while Dubliner Browne was beaten on points by Muslim Gadzhimagomedov of Russia in the heavyweight final.

Ward, who was among the favourites for the light heavyweight title, lost his semi-final on Friday by split decision.