Kash Ali gets six-month ban for biting David Price

A bite mark is visible near David Price's rib cage after Kash Ali's disqualification

Kash Ali has been given a six-month ban for biting David Price during their all-British heavyweight fight.

Ali had his boxing licence suspended and his fight purse withdrawn after being disqualified in the fifth round of the bout in Liverpool on 30 March.

Confirming the ban, a British Boxing Board of Control spokesman told BBC Sport Ali had also been fined £10,000.

The 27-year-old apologised after the fight, saying his behaviour was not a "true reflection of who I am".

The biting incident happened after Price had landed a stinging shot on Ali, sparking a grapple. The fighters fell to the floor and Ali appeared to bite his 35-year-old opponent near his rib cage.

Price - who has said he thinks Ali "wanted to get thrown out" of the fight - claimed he had been bitten him "a couple of times" in earlier rounds and left with bite marks on his neck.

Speaking on 3 April, Ali said: "I am hugely embarrassed for my actions and the way the whole fight unfolded.

"I expressed my regret from the moment it happened, and even more so now."

The punishment was imposed at a hearing of the British Board of Control's central area council on 13 April.