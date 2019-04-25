Kash Farooq stops Kyle Williams in fifth round to retain British bantamweight title

Kash Farooq made it 12 wins out of 12

Scotland's Kash Farooq defended his British bantamweight title for the second time with a fifth-round stoppage of Kyle Williams.

Farooq, 23, knocked down Williams, 27, in the second round and the English challenger could not continue after going down again.

The defending champion soaked up pressure in the third and stumbled just before seeing out victory in the fifth.

"I'm feeling really, really happy," Glasgow's Farooq told BBC Scotland.

"I was expecting to go 12 rounds but I took my opportunity and it was game over."

Speaking at Glasgow's St Andrews Sporting Club, Williams - who suffered the first loss of his 11-fight career - said: "It wasn't meant to be. I guess I just have to come again.

"I said before that whoever won that fight would go on to the next level and I think he just proved that he's ready for that next level. All credit to Kash Farooq."

'Farooq world champion material' - analysis

Former WBO super featherweight champion Alex Arthur on BBC Scotland

Every time I see Kash Farooq, there's something new, he's adding something new to his game. It just looked fantastic. His balance was tremendous, his punch picking was great.

He's added in some really nice defensive skills that I think are going to help him a great deal moving on from the British title. This isn't this guy's limit. This guy is world champion material. He's getting better all the time. He's becoming a force to be reckoned with.