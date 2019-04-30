Kody Davies: Welsh boxing prospect signs with Frank Warren

Kody Davies' trainer Gavin Rees won a world title as part of the Team Calzaghe boxing stable

Welsh boxing prospect Kody Davies has signed a promotional deal with Frank Warren, following in the footsteps of his mentor, Joe Calzaghe.

Davies will make his debut for Warren on the undercard of Josh Warrington's IBF World Featherweight title clash with Kid Galahad in Leeds.

Former Team GB boxer Davies, who is trained by former world champion Gavin Rees, has a professional record of 8-0.

"It's going be great working with Frank Warren and his team," Davies said.

"I'm in boxing for one thing and one thing only - world titles."

Davies is an eight-time amateur Welsh champion, a three time British champion and represented Wales at the 2015 Commonwealth Games.

His father Kevin is a close friend of former two-weight world champion Calzaghe who was promoted by Warren for over a decade.

Davies last fought in September 2018, citing the death of his older sister Jade in January as a reason for his absence from the ring.

"I'm doing this for my amazing sister who my family and I recently lost suddenly. She gives me the hunger and desire I never knew I had. It's a whole new ball game for me now," Davies said.

"Super middleweight or light heavyweight. Nobody is taking food off my table."