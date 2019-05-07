Michael Conlan: Belfast featherweight to fight at Feile an Phobail in August

Media playback is not supported on this device Michael Conlan to fight at Feile an Phobail

Belfast's Michael Conlan will make his second professional appearance in his home city in August.

The featherweight, 27, will fight outdoors at Feile an Phobail in west Belfast.

No opponent has been named although Russia's Vladamir Nikitin, who controversially defeated Conlan at the 2016 Olympics, is understood to be in the frame.

"These are the people I grew up with," Conlan said.

"This is the community which, anywhere I go in the world, has my back."

Since turning professional after the Rio Olympics, Conlan has won all 11 of his professional bouts, with six of those coming by knockout.

Having signed with US based promoter Top Rank, most of his fights have taken place in the United States although he did return to Belfast last June to secure a points win over Adeilson Dos Santos at the SSE Arena.

The West Belfast festival runs from 1-11 August.