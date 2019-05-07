Britain's Luke Campbell to fight Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko for WBC title

Luke Campbell (centre) beat Adrian Yung in Philadelphia in his most recent bout in March

British boxer Luke Campbell will fight Ukraine's Vasyl Lomachenko for the vacant WBC lightweight title.

WBO and WBA lightweight champion Lomachenko, 31, stopped Briton Anthony Crolla in the fourth round to defend his titles in Los Angeles last month.

Lomachenko watched ringside as ex-Olympic champion Campbell beat France's Yven Mendy at Wembley in September.

Campbell, 31, recorded a fifth-round stoppage against Mexican Adrian Yung in his previous bout in March.

The date and venue of the fight is yet to be confirmed.

After the WBC announcement, Campbell Tweeted: "To be the best you have to beat the best! I'm ready to fight anyone, no one's getting in the way of me becoming world champion! #AndTheNew."

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Lomachenko took his record to 13-1 with victory over 100-1 underdog Crolla, producing 10 knockouts.

Following that dominant performance, Lomachenko declared: "I want to unify titles. That's my goal. I want historic fights."

Hull-born Campbell, 22-2, has won all three fights since suffering defeat in his WBA lightweight title fight against Jorge Linares in September 2017.