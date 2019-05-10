Boxer Amir Khan has surgery on right elbow following Terence Crawford defeat

Khan's fight against Crawford ended after he was punched in the groin

Amir Khan has undergone surgery on a right elbow injury.

The 32-year-old Briton said he felt pain in the elbow during his last fight, the WBO world welterweight title defeat against American Terence Crawford.

Khan said he will be "back punching hard in three to four weeks".

"Hopefully I will never get this injury again and will come back stronger," the 2004 Olympic silver medallist said. "I can't wait for the next one."

Khan lost to Crawford when he was pulled out by his corner after a low blow in the sixth round.

Crawford later questioned whether Khan quit, urging him to "tell the truth". Khan responded by saying: "I would never quit, I would rather get knocked out."