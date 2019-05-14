Josh Taylor v Ivan Baranchyk: Scot will be world champion - George Groves

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I've visualised being world champion millions of times'

World Boxing Super Series semi-final & IBF world super lightweight title fight: Josh Taylor v Ivan Baranchyk Venue: Hydro, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 18 May

Scotland's Josh Taylor will become world champion on Saturday "for sure," says former WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves.

Belarus' Ivan Baranchyk will put his IBF super-lightweight title on the line against unbeaten Taylor in Glasgow.

The bout is also the semi-final stage of the World Boxing Super Series.

"There's some huge fights out there for him if he wants them, which he does," Groves told BBC Radio 5 live's Boxing with Costello & Bunce.

"He's a great character. He's definitely one to watch. Off the back of this tournament, he's going to be an undisputed world champion. Every opportunity there is, he's going to have.

"He's crazy in that he just doesn't switch off. He's up in the night shadow boxing and he trains like a demon. He's so energetic. He's got so much enthusiasm for the sport."