Ryan Burnett: Belfast fighter targets 'statement' victory over Gomera

Ryan Burnett lands a punch on Nonito Donaire before a sustaining a fight-ending back injury
Former unified bantamweight world champion Ryan Burnett is aiming for a 'knock-out win' over Jelbirt Gomera in Friday's comeback fight in Belfast.

The 26-year-old, who will be in action in his home city, makes a ring return after losing his WBA bantamweight title against Nonito Donaire in November.

"I want to make a statement and move on to the next task so I'm not looking for a points win," said Burnett.

"And earlier the better - I don't get paid overtime in this job."

Donaire ended Burnett's unbeaten professional record in the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final in Glasgow.

Burnett was forced out of the bout after the fourth round by a back injury.

Ryan Burnett was carried out of the ring in a stretcher after his defeat by Nonito Donaire
He has made a full recovery and he fights on MTK Global's bill at the Ulster Hall a fortnight after signing a multi-fight deal with American based promoter Top Rank.

Burnett has stepped up to super-bantamweight for the fight against Filipino Gomera and he has a clear mind following the injury and first defeat seven months ago.

"After it happened I put it out of my head - I don't dwell on the past and I swiftly moved on," he added.

"It was a completely freak accident. I've had the scans and there's not a chance that it's going to come back again.

"I'm not looking beyond Friday but once it's done I'm pretty sure there's plenty of big nights ahead."

