Wilder v Breazeale: WBC to hold hearing over ring death comments

Wilder faces Dominic Breazeale on Saturday

Deontay Wilder v Dominic Breazeale Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn Date: Saturday, 18 May (Sunday, 19 May at about 04:00 BST) Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Deontay Wilder will face a hearing after the World Boxing Council said his comments about death in the ring are "against the spirit of our sport".

The WBC world heavyweight champion has faced criticism for stating he is "trying to get a body on my record".

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said the comments were "regrettable" and against the organisation's ethics.

Wilder, 33, made the comments in the lead up to Saturday's bout with American compatriot Dominic Breazeale.

It is not the first time he has raised the prospect of an opponent dying in the ring and the Alabama fighter has made the comments in more than one interview in fightweek.

Sulaiman added: "I have known Wilder for a long time and he is not the person he portrays in such comments.

"His metaphors are against the WBC code of ethics and will be addressed in a hearing."

The likes of former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew and promoter Eddie Hearn have criticised Wilder for raising the subject in the past.

On Thursday, former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno said Wilder's statements "give boxing a bad name", while Breazeale's trainer Virgil Hunter said the champion risked his legacy with "irresponsible" comments.

Wilder - who has 40 wins and a draw in 41 fights - will defend his title against Breazeale - who has 20 wins from 21 - at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The bout will be covered in a live text commentary by the BBC Sport website in the early hours of Sunday morning.