Billy Joe Saunders v Shefat Isufi: Englishman wins WBO world super-middleweight title

Saunders, right, has won all 28 of his professional fights - 13 coming by knockout

Billy Joe Saunders won the vacant WBO world super-middleweight title with a unanimous points decision victory over Shefat Isufi in Stevenage.

Victory sees the former WBO middleweight title holder join the list of two-weight world champions.

Saunders, 29, controlled the fight against the German-based Serb despite a scare in the sixth round when he was staggered by a right-hand.

Judges scored the fight 120-108 117-111 118-110 in favour of the Englishman.

Saunders' victory follows a chaotic 18 months during which he gave up a world title over an adverse doping test and was fined £100,000 for a social media post.

He took his unbeaten professional record to 28 victories after a comfortable outing against Germany's number six-ranked boxer Isufi, 29, who offered little other than heart and resilience.

Redemption for Saunders?

This victory marks a return to the list of champions following a testing period for Saunders.

He appeared well positioned, after an impressive win over David Lemieux in 2017, to retain his WBO world middleweight belt but last year returned an adverse drug test finding which he said was caused by a "common decongestant nasal spray".

The case became more complex as the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association said the substance was prohibited at all times, where as under UK Anti-Doping and World Anti-Doping Agency rules, it was only banned when an athlete is in competition.

Added to the fallout from a social media video he posted that police described as "sickening", Saunders endured a "dreadful" year owing to "stupid and juvenile" behaviour, according to promoter Frank Warren.

Saunders' only previous action following the loss of his middleweight belt came against Ghana's Charles Adamu, who was forced to retire after four rounds in December.

