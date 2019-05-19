Deontay Wilder: Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua fight 'probably next year'

Wilder retained his WBC belt after an enthralling draw with Tyson Fury in Los Angeles in December

Deontay Wilder's potential fight with Britain's Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua will "probably" take place next year, says the American's manager.

The three heavyweights are signed to different US broadcasters, making negotiations more difficult.

Wilder knocked out compatriot Dominic Breazeale in the first round in New York on Saturday to retain his WBC world heavyweight title.

"We'll decide in the next couple of weeks," Shelly Finkel told BBC Sport.

"I would say probably next year but nothing's definite."

A second fight with Briton Fury has been anticipated since their first meeting in December, when Wilder retained his WBC belt with an enthralling draw in Los Angeles.

The other recognised world heavyweight belts - WBA, IBF and WBO - are held by Joshua.

He faces American Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York on 1 June before Fury's contest with German Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on 15 June.

Speaking at a news conference after his victory over Breazeale at the Barclays Center, Wilder said he "doesn't know what is next".

"So many different things going on, so many different opinions," he said.

"I want the best fights possible. I've tried to prove myself for a very long time.

"It was dead here [in the US] for 10 years. No-one knew who the heavyweight world champion was.

"We've tried many times to make the best fights happen. I've lowered my standards to make these fights happen."

In February, Fury signed a deal with a US network worth a reported £80m, meaning his bouts are broadcast on ESPN in the US while remaining on BT Sport in the UK.

Wilder's fights are broadcast on Showtime in the US, while Joshua is signed to the DAZN streaming service, whose chairman is former ESPN president John Skipper.

"John Skipper and I have spoke many times since we had our meeting. We have a pretty good relationship. It will get done," Finkel said.

"I don't want to get into knocking Eddie [Hearn - Joshua's promoter], but the thing is, we don't need the talk in the press, this silliness. I don't get into that.

"There will be a point when that stuff will stop and a fight will happen."