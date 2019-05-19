Regis Prograis: Facing Josh Taylor in Super Series final 'was destiny'

Media playback is not supported on this device Josh Taylor fight should be at 'neutral site' - Regis Prograis

Regis Prograis says "it was destiny" he and Josh Taylor would meet in the World Boxing Super Series final - a bout he thinks should be outside Scotland.

The American watched as Taylor, 28, took the world IBF super-lightweight belt from Ivan Baranchyk in front of a home crowd at Glasgow's Hydro.

Prograis, 30, currently holds the WBA and interim WBC belts.

And, asked if the unification fight should be in Glasgow, he said: "A nice crowd, but I don't think so."

Prograis conceded that, like Taylor in Scotland, he has strong support in his native Louisana so "it will be better at a neutral site so there is no advantage for either side".

Eight boxers gathered in Moscow when the series was launched in July, with Prograis and Taylor having since won their quarter- and semi-final fights.

The pair have justified their world rankings, with Prograis rated number one and Taylor number two at the start of the tournament.

Prograis, who wore a borrowed kilt to Saturday's fight, retained the WBC crown by beating England's Terry Flanagan over 12 rounds , before a sixth-round knockout of WBA champion Kiryl Relikh of Belarus.

Taylor knocked out American Ryan Martin before overcoming Baranchyk, who had himself beaten Sweden's Anthony Yigit in his quarter-final to take become a short-lived holder of the IBF title.

"I knew it was going to happen," said Prograis. "Since we saw each other in Moscow, it felt like it was going to happen. Since then, I said me and him were the two best fighters in the division.

"He just had to get past his opponents. We both got past our opponents and I just felt it was destiny and it was going to happen anyways."

Now negotiating will begin over the date and venue for the final and the Scot's manager, Barry McGuigan, points out that fighting his fellow southpaw will present a tough challenge for Taylor.

"Prograis is a very good fighter, heavy handed, fights at a slow pace, more skill, so it's a different set of tactics, a different set of sparring partners and will be a completely different fight," he said.

'They could take it to New York' - analysis

Former WBO super featherweight champion Alex Arthur on BBC Radio Scotland

I've got the strangest feeling they will try and sway towards New York, probably Madison Square Gardens, but I've not spoken to anyone about that. Money will probably talk.

But Josh will have no fears. When you've been a world-class amateur and been around the world fighting, you do learn how to adapt and feel comfortable. After all, a ring is a ring, wherever you are.