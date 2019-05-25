Hughie Fury: British heavyweight 'ready to fight anyone' after Chris Norrad win

Hughie Fury (right) lost his unbeaten record in a world-title fight against Joseph Parker in September 2017

British heavyweight Hughie Fury says he is "ready to fight anyone" after getting back to winning ways against Canadian Chris Norrad.

Fury, 24, had lost two of his previous three fights, the latest against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev last October.

But Fury stopped Norrad, 35, in the second round in Manchester to improve his professional record to 22-2.

"The losses I've had is just experience for the future," said Fury. "I'm a lot stronger now, a lot fitter."

Norrad came into the fight unbeaten in 17 fights but had never fought outside the Canadian province of New Brunswick before.

And he provided little resistance at Victoria Warehouse before being counted out one minute and 51 seconds into the second round.

"I was messing around in there, taking my time," Fury added. "At this level it's easy for me."

Fury's father and trainer, Peter Fury, said afterwards that they would be looking to arrange a fight against a higher calibre opponent in September.

Savannah Marshall fought on the same card in Manchester, with Britain's former amateur world champion stretching her professional record to 6-0.

The 28-year-old super-middleweight claimed a comfortable knockout victory against 40-year-old Bulgarian Borislava Goranova.