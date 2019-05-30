Joe Joyce: British heavyweight to fight Bryant Jennings in July

Joe Joyce (left) beat Bermane Stiverne in a sixth-round stoppage in February

British heavyweight Joe Joyce has announced he will face former world-title challenger Bryant Jennings on 13 July and expects it to be his "toughest fight to date".

Joyce, 33, won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has compiled nine victories from nine as a professional.

American Jennings, 34, has 24 wins, with three defeats by Wladimir Klitschko, Luis Ortiz and Oscar Rivas.

"I intend to send a statement to the heavyweight division," said Joyce.

"It won't be long before I get my hands on the big titles. This should be my toughest fight to date."

Joyce will fight on the undercard of the all-British contest between Nathan Gorman and Daniel Dubois at London's O2 Arena.

Jennings, who challenged Ukrainian Klitschko for world titles in 2015, said: "After this, I'm coming after all the other UK heavyweights. They are the ones running the division."