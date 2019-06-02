Katie Taylor: Promoter Eddie Hearn says undisputed champion will relish Persoon rematch

Belgian Persoon left the ring in tears after the decision was announced

Katie Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn believes the Irishwoman will be determined for a rematch with Delfine Persoon to "set the record straight".

Taylor became the undisputed lightweight world champion with a narrow points win at New York's Madison Square Garden, but many at ringside believed Persoon did enough to win.

"I'd like to see it again," said Hearn.

"Knowing Katie Taylor, if there is anyone who thinks she lost that fight, she will want to do it again."

After a captivating contest the judges' cards read 95-95 96-94 96-94 in favour of Taylor, who added Persoon's WBC belt to her WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

Belgian Persoon, who held the belt since 2014, left the ring in floods of tears having felt she had emerged victorious from the 10 round contest.

"Katie is bashed up, she has four gashes in her head, her eyes are cut and she is exhausted," said Hearn, who added that he had scored the fight narrowly in favour of Taylor.

"I know when the dust settles, if there is any controversy, she will want to do this again to set the record straight.

"It was one of the best women's fights I have ever seen, this was the elite level."

Persoon will be 'crying out' for rematch

Taylor has enjoyed an incredible rise through the professional ranks since turning her back on amateur boxing following the 2016 Olympics.

The Irishwoman moved her record to 14-0 at Madison Square Garden in what was undoubtedly the toughest bout of her professional career to date, and said afterwards that she was "definitely happy" to face Persoon again.

Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton, part of BBC Radio 5 Live's commentary team in New York, was less optimistic at the prospect of a rematch.

"That was a difficult fight. If you are the champion and you get away with a decision like that you do everything you can not to have a rematch," said Frampton, who had Persoon winning eight of the 10 rounds.

"If I was Delfine Persoon I would be crying out for a rematch. She looked completely heartbroken there.

"It is a little bit of a dampner on a night - she has just become undisputed champion but the crowd are booing."

