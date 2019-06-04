Delfine Persoon: Belgian to appeal against controversial defeat by Katie Taylor

Persoon shook her finger before the leaving the ring in tears after the decision was announced

Former WBC lightweight champion Delfine Persoon is preparing an official appeal against her controversial defeat by Ireland's Katie Taylor.

The Belgian was incensed by the decision, believing she had done enough to win the bout in New York.

"We were prevented from writing a beautiful page in the history of boxing," Persoon told Belgian outlet Sudpresse.

"Today everyone has seen and everyone knows that is a shame."

The bout between the two biggest names in the division did not disappoint as those present at Madison Square Garden were treated to a ferociously competitive 10-round contest.

Olympic gold medallist Taylor became undisputed champion after two of the three judges scored the contest narrowly in her favour, shocking many of those ringside who believed the decision should have gone the way of Persoon.

"In my eyes it's not a defeat," said the 34-year-old, who held the belt since 2014.

"What we will do now is of course make a complaint - but without much hope because the weight of Belgian boxing does not weigh heavy in the instances.

"But with my coach, we will quietly analyse this fight sequence by sequence, to have all the arguments to present an unassailable file."

After the fight, Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn hinted that a rematch was on the cards, with another bout giving the Irishwoman the opportunity to "set the record straight".

Taylor, who moved her professional record to 14-0, also said that she would be open to a second contest with Persoon.