John Docherty aims to emulate world champion Josh Taylor after five wins from five

John Docherty stopped Wilmer Gonzalez in the first round last month in Glasgow

Inverness boxer John Docherty "knows he can be world champion" as he aims to emulate fellow Scot Josh Taylor's rise to fame.

Super middleweight Docherty, 21, has won all five of his professional fights by knockout after winning bronze at last year's Commonwealth Games.

He has a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable.

"With the right guidance, it is just giving me the time, and when, and who," Docherty told BBC Scotland.

"I know with my ability, and I am not being big headed, I can be world champion.

"I know I am good enough for a British title now, but it is up to my team and my management team when, for a British title - I reckon they would probably think the beginning of next year, but I would fight for a title right now."

Docherty's last outing was against Nicaragua's Wilmer Gonzalez at Glasgow's Hydro in May on the undercard of Taylor's IBF world super lightweight title showdown with Ivan Baranchyk.

Taylor defeated the previously unbeaten Belarusian by unanimous decision to win his first world belt - after just 15 professional outings.

And while looking to continue his impressive knockout record, former British junior champion Docherty understands why some might suggest he should be trying to get more rounds under his belt at this early stage of his career.

''When you speak to Eddie Hearn, when you knock somebody out he loves you, so it is quite hard to go in there thinking in your head you need rounds," said Docherty, who has relocated to Essex and trains at the same gym as Scottish great Ricky Burns.

"I would love to make the progress Josh has made, he is looking good just now and if I can do what he has done, it would be unbelievable. Hopefully if he keeps bringing the big fights back in Scotland, I will keep getting on the cards.

"It is just good having Ricky Burns training next to you - he is 36, but he trains like he is 20-years-old. He is always giving me good advice."