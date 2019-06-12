Warrington v Galahad: IBF world champion rubbishes claims his hunger has diminished

Warrington (left) rubbished Galahad's claim he has faced better fighters in sparring

Josh Warrington v Kid Galahad Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds Date: 15 June Time: About 22:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

World champion Josh Warrington says Kid Galahad's team are "stupid" to assume his motivation has diminished going into their bout in Leeds on Saturday.

Warrington, 28, defended the IBF world featherweight title for the first time against Carl Frampton in December.

Saturday's Leeds Arena bout will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live and at the final news conference Galahad's team questioned the champion's hunger.

"Let's get one thing clear, the hunger has not died one bit," said Warrington.

"Just because my lifestyle has changed in the last year it does not mean I will roll over and give my title away.

"They know nothing about me and it's stupid to assume the hunger, desire and will to win is not there."

Galahad's trainer Dominic Ingle drew a reaction from Warrington and his camp at a lively news conference as the rivalry the fighters have shared from their amateur careers showed no sign of abating.

Sheffield's Galahad - whose real name is Abdul-Bari Awad - said it was his "destiny" to become a world champion and said he is "better in every department".

The 29-year-old said: "I believe I have sparred better kids than Josh in the past - Jorge Linares, Ricky Burns, Kell Brook, the list goes on. I have sparred better than he has boxed and sparring is harder than a fight."

Leeds fighter Warrington replied: "For him to say sparring is harder than a fight is nonsense. You have headguards on, and on fight night there are pressures and emotions.

"There are 8oz gloves on and punches hurt more when there is less padding around the hand. It is not his time. He will have trained hard, he will believe it is but it is not.

"I have stepped up and delivered on the night against all the different styles. I can adapt and get the win and I've done it on big occasions. It's new territory for him and he has a lot of factors to deal with on the night."

Warrington has stated Galahad should not still be boxing after he was given a backdated two-year ban for doping in 2016.

He hopes a victory will lead to bouts in the US against one of the featherweight division's other champions.

Warrington will defend his record of 28 wins from 28 bouts, while Galahad has a perfect 26-fight professional career.