Claressa Shields seeks boxing record with win over Ivana Habazin

Shields has already held world titles at super-middleweight and middleweight

Claressa Shields will bid to become the fastest boxer in history to win world titles in three weight classes when she faces Ivana Habazin on 17 August.

The American, 24, has held titles at super-middleweight and middleweight.

If she wins the vacant WBO super-lightweight title in her 10th bout she will eclipse male fighter Vasyl Lomachenko, who became a three-weight world champion in his 12th contest.

She said it was a "big step" on the "road to equality" for women's boxing.

Shields, who won Olympic gold at middleweight in 2012 and 2016, holds all four world titles at middleweight in her professional career.

She will drop down in weight to face Croatia's Habazin, 29, in her home city of Flint, Michigan, where she is yet to fight as a professional.

"It's hard to even put into words how excited I am to be returning home as undisputed champion and fighting in front of all my fans in Flint," said Shields.

"And having the opportunity to become world champion in a third weight division faster than any man or woman in boxing history will make 17 August a night I will cherish forever. It's another big step forward in lifting women's boxing on the road to equality."