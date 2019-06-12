Fury v Schwarz and Warrington v Galahad to air on BBC Radio 5 Live

Tyson Fury and Josh Warrington both boast unbeaten records

Tyson Fury's fight with Tom Schwarz and Josh Warrington's world title bout against Kid Galahad will be broadcast by BBC Radio 5 Live this weekend.

Warrington will attempt to defend his IBF world featherweight title in Leeds at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.

Britain's ex-world heavyweight champion Fury meets undefeated German Schwarz in Las Vegas at about 04:00 on Sunday.

BBC Sport boxing commentator Mike Costello said 5 Live had "become the home of heavyweight drama".

"In my time as BBC boxing correspondent, the likes of Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe and Carl Frampton have had their names decorating billboards here in Vegas and now it's the turn of Tyson Fury," said Costello.

"He has looked and sounded in great shape here and has a chance to become the dominant heavyweight of his era."

Fury, 30, holds a record of 27 wins and one draw, while 25-year-old Schwarz has won all of his 24 fights.

Warrington, 28, who beat Carl Frampton in December, said there is no chance he will underestimate 29-year-old fellow Briton Galahad.

Radio 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce said: "There were rumours about injuries and missing training, but when I went to see Josh he looked as sharp as I have ever seen and even more focused."