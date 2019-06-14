Hannah Rankin aims for 'little bit of history' as Scotland's first woman world champion

Media playback is not supported on this device Hannah Rankin v Sarah Curran: 'This is no Mickey Mouse title'

Women's IBO world super-welterweight title: Hannah Rankin v Sarah Curran Venue: Lagoon Centre, Paisley Date & time: Saturday, 15 June, 22:50 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website

Hannah Rankin aims to make it third time lucky in her quest for a world title when she fights for the vacant IBO super-welterweight title.

The Scot, 28, takes on American Sarah Curran at the Lagoon Centre in Paisley on Saturday.

Rankin has lost world title bouts at super-middleweight and middleweight, both in the United States.

"This means everything to me," she said. "I'm at home fighting for a world title at my own weight."

Bidding to become Scotland's first female world champion, the Luss boxer finalised her preparations with a two-week camp in New York.

"It's a little bit of history and I couldn't be more proud to be involved," she told BBC Scotland.

"I never go into any fight with any doubts. I couldn't have trained any harder, so I go in full of confidence."

"I think I'm the first UK woman to headline a televised card," Rankin, a music graduate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: "It's a huge step forward for female boxing. Women need more air-time so we can show what we are capable of."

Curran, 26, nicknamed Baby Tyson, agrees that it is "a huge deal" and says all the pressure is on her opponent.

"This is her backyard," said the Illinois fighter. "All eyes are on her. I don't have to impress the people that know me. I can just focus on being 100% at my best.

"My skills are very sharp and you'll see the best version of me. I can move, it's hard to hit me. Make them miss and make them pay."