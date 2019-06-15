Hannah Rankin wins IBO super-welterweight title

Scotland's Hannah Rankin is a world champion at the third attempt

Hannah Rankin was crowned Scotland's first female world champion as she claimed the IBO super-welterweight title with a unanimous points decision over American Sarah Curran in Paisley.

The 28-year-old struggled to land punches in the early rounds as Curran's nimble footwork kept her out of range.

But Rankin stepped up the pressure and secured the vacant title with several hefty hits in the closing stages.

"It feels amazing," Rankin told BBC Scotland.

"I knew I had to finish strongly. There were so many close parts in there, I knew I had to make a statement.

"She's got good switch movement and we knew she would tire in the later rounds, which she did."

All three judges scored the 10-round fight 96-94 in Rankin's favour.

The Luss fighter is a world champion at the third attempt, having lost title bouts at super-middleweight and middleweight in the United States.