Tyson Fury says he will beat Deontay Wilder in rematch

Fury's defeat of Schwarz was his 28th win in 29 fights

Britain's Tyson Fury says he will beat Deontay Wilder in a world heavyweight title rematch that looks set to take place early next year.

Fury, 30, stopped German Tom Schwarz in round two on Saturday in his first fight since a draw with Wilder in December which Fury felt he won.

"I already beat him once so I'll beat him again," said Fury.

"He's going to get a fully match-fit, sharp Tyson Fury. It's the biggest fight in world boxing."

Fury, wearing shorts bearing the American stars and stripes, produced a clinical display to beat the previously undefeated Schwarz, 25, in Las Vegas.

Fury's British promoter Frank Warren said he is likely to fight again in September or October, possibly in New York, before a rematch against American Wilder.

"It's highly probable that fight will happen early next year. All parties want to make that fight happen," Warren told BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek.

The rematch could eclipse the pay-per-view record of 4.8m buys set by the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao bout in 2015, said Fury's US promoter Bob Arum.

Wilder, 33, returned to action in May with a sensational first-round knockout of Dominic Breazeale to retain his WBC world heavyweight title in New York.

Britain's Anthony Joshua lost his WBO, WBA and IBF titles when he suffered a shock defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr this month.

"Deontay Wilder is coming. This fight is happening. There were three horses in the heavyweight division; now there's two," said Fury.

"I wanted to show a few things to the American public, to introduce myself properly.

"I showed a little bit of speed, boxing skill, my ability to slip and slide out of the way of punches and my ability to finish, which is important."

Weighing in heavier

Fury said he is prepared to weigh in heavier than normal in future bouts in order to chase stoppage victories.

Only five times in his career has he weighed in more than he did against Schwarz (263lb).

"Let's not talk stupid. Schwarz is a 6ft 5in, 245lb number two in the world, unbeaten heavyweight and I dispatched him tonight," Fury said.

"I aim to do more of those performances. People say I am just a boxer. I really can punch," said Fury, who has 20 knockouts from 29 fights.

"I switched southpaw and knocked him down. You will see more of me coming in at heavier weight and sitting down more on my shots."