Tyson Fury channels his inner Apollo Creed in Las Vegas defeat of Tom Schwarz

British boxer Tyson Fury retraced the steps of the man he was named after when fighting for the first time in Las Vegas - where Mike Tyson scored so many of his most memorable victories.
But it was another legendary fighter - albeit fictional - who provided the inspiration for an all-American entrance before his second-round victory over German Tom Schwarz.
The Manchester heavyweight donned the stars and stripes in a glitzy performance reminiscent of flamboyant fighter Apollo Creed from the Rocky films.
And while Fury's fight only lasted a total of five minutes and 54 seconds, there was plenty going on to keep the photographers busy...