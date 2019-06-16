Tyson Fury channels his inner Apollo Creed in Las Vegas defeat of Tom Schwarz

American boys: Tyson Fury flashed back to the Rocky films as he wore a red, white and blue outfit, in the style of fictional fighter Apollo Creed, whose nicknames included the Count of Monte Fisto

British boxer Tyson Fury retraced the steps of the man he was named after when fighting for the first time in Las Vegas - where Mike Tyson scored so many of his most memorable victories.

But it was another legendary fighter - albeit fictional - who provided the inspiration for an all-American entrance before his second-round victory over German Tom Schwarz.

The Manchester heavyweight donned the stars and stripes in a glitzy performance reminiscent of flamboyant fighter Apollo Creed from the Rocky films.

And while Fury's fight only lasted a total of five minutes and 54 seconds, there was plenty going on to keep the photographers busy...

Holding court in the dressing room, Fury looked relaxed before taking on the previously undefeated German Thomas Schwarz

This was the first of Fury's fights in a deal with big US broadcaster ESPN and the first since the dramatic draw with Deontay Wilder last year - and he was determined to make an impression

Celebrities in the crowd included chef Gordon Ramsay and former basketball star Shaquille O'Neal

Fury's fight came two weeks after fellow Briton Anthony Joshua lost the IBF, WBA and WBO titles in a shock defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden

Fury wanted to put on a show and Schwarz, unbeaten in 24 previous fights, never really threatened in the contest

"I came here to have fun and enjoy myself," said Fury after clocking up the 29th win of his career

Fury's next fight is likely to be in September or October, with a Wilder rematch on the cards for early next year

Fans were 'treated' to a song after the show - I Don't Want to Miss a Thing by Aerosmith