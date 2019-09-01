Lee Selby to fight Ricky Burns in lightweight clash at O2 in October

Ricky Burns is Scotland's only boxer to have held titles at three weight divisions

Welsh boxer Lee Selby will fight Scotland's former three-weight world champion Ricky Burns on 26 October.

The lightweight clash will take place at London's O2 Arena on a card including Derek Chisora v Joseph Parker and Josh Taylor v Regis Prograis.

Selby, 32, lost his IBF featherweight title to Josh Warrington in May 2018.

After moving up two weight divisions, Selby fought on with cuts above both eyes to beat Omar Douglas in his first bout at lightweight in February 2019.

The bout against Warrington was only Selby's second defeat in 29 professional bouts.

Burns lost his WBA super-lightweight title to IBF and IBO champion Julius Indongo in April 2017, then lost his next bout to Anthony Crolla.

But the 36-year-old recovered to beat Ivan Njegac and then Scott Cardle, taking his record to 43-7-1 and setting up the Celtic clash with Selby.