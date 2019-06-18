Liam Williams to face Frenchman Karim Achour at the O2 in July

Karim Achour takes a punch as he loses to Canada's David Lemieux in Quebec in a May, 2018 bout

British middleweight champion Liam Williams will fight Frenchman Karim Achour for the WBC Silver title at the O2 in London on Saturday, 13 July.

Williams hopes the bout will be a step towards a world title at that weight.

"For me it is about picking up the title and taking another step in the right direction towards the ultimate goal, which is obviously becoming world champion," said Welshman Williams.

Achour has won 27 of his 35 fights and never been stopped.

Williams knocked out Joe Mullender in his last outing, at the Royal Albert Hall in March, to leave him with a record of 20 wins, two defeats and a draw.

The 27-year-old said of Achour: "He has never been stopped and he hasn't stopped that many, the majority have been long distance fights. He is obviously experienced over 10 or 12 rounds.

"That is no worry to me because I am fit and could do 15 rounds, especially at middleweight where I have got loads in the tank."

The Williams v Achour fight will be on the undercard of a heavyweight double-header in which Daniel Dubois will face Nathan Gorman and Joe Joyce takes on Bryant Jennings.