Steven Ward: "I answered questions in my own head" says new European champion

WBO European light-heavyweight champion Steven Ward says he learned of his own toughness during his points win over Liam Conroy on Friday.

The fight went to the judges' cards after eight rounds when the referee stopped the fight because of a sizeable cut above Ward's left eye; the Belfast man taking a unanimous decision.

"I think I have answered questions in my own head," Ward told IFL TV.

"At least I know now that if it gets tough in there I can dig deep."

In a pulsating contest at the Ulster Hall, Ward produced a composed performance while displaying impressive resilience as Conroy sought to land big shots.

A left hand put Ward down in the fourth but he appeared unshaken by the shot and fought back to take the middle rounds.

"I knew I had it in me and I was a bit annoyed at myself for getting caught with stupid shots," said Ward, who extended his record to 12-0 and whose stablemate Carl Frampton was sat at ringside during the bout.

"I could hear [Frampton's] voice in the background telling me to box.

"I might have got put to sleep a little bit earlier if I hadn't had listened to him."

Earlier in the night, super-lightweight Tyrone McKenna defeated Dublin's Darragh Foley on points to claim the WBC international belt.

There were also wins for Belfast trio Paddy Gallagher, Caoimhin Agyarko and Lewis Crocker, who took his professional record to 9-0.