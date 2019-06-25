Wladimir Klitschko rescued from burning yacht

Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has been rescued by the Spanish coastguard after the luxury yacht he was onboard caught fire.

The 43-year-old, who retired from boxing in August 2017, was reported to be on holiday off Mallorca.

"Our boat trip Sunday night ended up in our boat igniting and family and friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue team," Klitschko wrote on Twitter.

"No worries: we are all fine!"

