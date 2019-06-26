Luke Campbell to face Vasyl Lomachenko for WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight titles

Luke Campbell will fight for a world title for the second time

Unified world lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko will make his UK debut when he defends his titles against Britain's Luke Campbell on 31 August.

The Ukrainian is regarded as one of the world's best at any weight and has held world titles in three divisions in only 14 professional bouts.

Lomachenko, 31, will put the WBO and WBA world titles on the line and the vacant WBC belt will also be contested.

Campbell, 31, will be a heavy underdog for the bout at London's O2 Arena.

The Hull fighter won Olympic gold at bantamweight in 2012, while Lomachenko won gold at featherweight in 2008 and lightweight in 2012.

Lomachenko built a reported amateur record of 396 wins and one loss before turning professional and lost a world-title shot in his second bout.

But he recovered to amass world titles and became the quickest three-weight world champion in history when he beat Jorge Linares in May 2018.

In all, Lomachenko has held world titles at featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight, and holds a record of 13 wins and one defeat.

Campbell has fought for a world title once before but lost a split-points call to Linares in 2017 and revealed afterwards he had hidden the fact his father had died two weeks before the bout.

Campbell's record now reads 22 wins and two defeats, including three wins since his defeat to Linares.