Amir Khan opponent Neeraj Goyat replaced by Billy Dib after Indian hurt in car crash

Amir Khan will face Australia's Billy Dib next month after his original opponent, India's Neeraj Goyat, was injured in a car crash.

Britain's Khan, 32, was due to face Goyat in Saudi Arabia on 12 July and earn a reported £7m.

Former world featherweight champion Dib, 33, will replace Goyat and said the chance was his "real-life Rocky moment".

"I hope Neeraj recovers quick and gets fully fit again," Khan said.

