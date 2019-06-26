Amir Khan opponent Neeraj Goyat replaced by Billy Dib after Indian hurt in car crash
-
- From the section Boxing
Amir Khan will face Australia's Billy Dib next month after his original opponent, India's Neeraj Goyat, was injured in a car crash.
Britain's Khan, 32, was due to face Goyat in Saudi Arabia on 12 July and earn a reported £7m.
Former world featherweight champion Dib, 33, will replace Goyat and said the chance was his "real-life Rocky moment".
"I hope Neeraj recovers quick and gets fully fit again," Khan said.
More to follow.