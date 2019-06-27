European Games: Great Britain to earn six boxing medals in Minsk

Galal Yafai beat Ukraine's Dmytro Zamotayev to make it to the semi-finals

Great Britain's boxing team are guaranteed six medals at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus.

Six of the seven British boxers won their quarter-final bouts to get through to Friday's semi-finals and guarantee at least bronze medals.

Galal Yafai, Peter McGrail and Pat McCormack won by unanimous decisions, while Luke McCormack and Ben Whittaker also progressed.

Lauren Price also won her fight against Irish fighter Aoife O'Rourke.

"Obviously, I'm guaranteed a medal now, so I'll push on to Friday in the semi-final," said 25-year-old Price.

"I felt good, fitness was fine. I'll go back now, speak to the team, go through the video and work on things for Friday."

The only defeat came for Calum French, who lost 3-2 to Armenia's Karen Tonakanyan.

Results:

Men's Fly, -52kg

Galal Yafai (GB) 5-0 Dmytro Zamotayev (Ukraine)

Men's Bantam, -56kg

Peter McGrail (GB) 5-0 Krenar Zeneli (Albania)

Men's Light, -60kg

Calum French (GB) 2-3 Karen Tonakanyan (Armenia)

Men's Light Welter, -64kg

Luke McCormack 3-1 Yaroslav Khartsyz (Ukraine)

Men's Welter, -69kg

Pat McCormack 5-0 Hugo Micallef (Monaco)

Women's Middle, -75kg

Lauren Price 5-0 Aoife O'Rourke (Ireland)

Men's Light Heavy, -81kg

Benjamin Whittaker 4-1 Abu Lubdeh Abdulrahman (Germany)