Paul Hyland: Belfast boxer predicts European title success

Lightweight Paul Hyland Jr says winning his second European title would secure big fights for the rest of his career.

One year on from his sole professional defeat, the Belfast boxer challenges Francesco Patera for his EBU European title in Milan on Friday.

The 29-year-old (21-1) has fought and won twice since his opening-round loss to Lewis Ritson in their British lightweight title contest last year.

"I can only see it going one way. My way. And the new," Hyland declared.

Hyland previously held the IBF European lightweight crown when he defeated Adam Dingsdale to claim the vacant title in 2017 and staged a successful defence with a controversial split-decision verdict against Stephen Ormond later that year before he relinquished the belt.

The defeat by Ritson, who floored Hyland three times in the first round, was followed by routine victories against Giovanny Martinez and Miroslav Serban, which have earned the Northern Irishman another European-title shot.

"I've had a long hard camp but I'm ready to do the business on Friday night," Hyland added.

"It's every boxer's dream to fight for European titles and in big fights at this level.

"I believe it is going to propel me on to world title shots, which is what every boxer wants to fight for, and it's going to set me up for the rest of my life with big fights."